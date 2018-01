Ski jumper Simon Ammann. Photo: Grott, Vegard Wivestad/NTB Scanpix/AFP

Switzerland are sending their biggest ever Winter Olympics team to Pyeongchang for the Games that start on February 9th, the country's Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Four-time Olympic ski-jump champion Simon Ammann and Sochi 2014 downhill bronze medallist Lara Gut are among the 171 athletes heading to South Korea.

Moscow-born Iouri Podladtchikov will try to defend his halfpipe snowboarding title having won the inaugural gold medal in that discipline four years ago.

Switzerland have set their athletes a target of matching the 11 medals they won in Sochi.