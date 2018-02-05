Swiss police halt snow-laden bus over safety concerns

Snow in Davos in January. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Swiss police said on Sunday they had stopped a Swedish coach due to safety concerns after it was spotted driving on a major highway with 1.6 tonnes of snow piled on the roof.

Police in the northwestern canton of Solothurn said they had stopped the bus Saturday afternoon near Oensingen, as it travelled on the main A1 highway towards Zurich.

"A control of the Swedish coach revealed that the layer of snow (on the roof) was more than 40 centimetres thick and weighed over 1,600 kilos," regional police said in a statement.

Driving with so much snow on the roof poses a "significant risk", police warned, pointing out that blocks of snow and ice can easily detach while driving and hit other motorists.

The coach driver was reported for recklessness and was required to remove the snow before continuing the journey, the statement said.