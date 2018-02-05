Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss police halt snow-laden bus over safety concerns

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 February 2018
12:30 CET+01:00
snowweatheraccident

Share this article

Swiss police halt snow-laden bus over safety concerns
Snow in Davos in January. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 February 2018
12:30 CET+01:00
Swiss police said on Sunday they had stopped a Swedish coach due to safety concerns after it was spotted driving on a major highway with 1.6 tonnes of snow piled on the roof.

 

Police in the northwestern canton of Solothurn said they had stopped the bus Saturday afternoon near Oensingen, as it travelled on the main A1 highway towards Zurich.

"A control of the Swedish coach revealed that the layer of snow (on the roof) was more than 40 centimetres thick and weighed over 1,600 kilos," regional police said in a statement.

Driving with so much snow on the roof poses a "significant risk", police warned, pointing out that blocks of snow and ice can easily detach while driving and hit other motorists.

The coach driver was reported for recklessness and was required to remove the snow before continuing the journey, the statement said.

 

snowweatheraccident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Helvetian 101: Your guide to the Swiss lifestyle

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Related articles

Parts of Switzerland experience warmest January on record

‘We’ve got the slopes to ourselves’: locals are happy to be stuck in Zermatt

Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides

Two die from carbon monoxide poisoning in camping trip tragedy

Jura village ‘looks like Venice’ after river burst its banks

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Eight trapped in Swiss cave due to rising water levels

Heavy snow cuts off Zermatt once again, other villages evacuated
Advertisement

More news

Accidents claim three lives in the Swiss mountains over the weekend

Trains resume service in snowbound Swiss ski resort

IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow
Advertisement

13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max

Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind

Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland

Man’s body washed up at Zurich hydropower station
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss arrest suspected charity thief
  2. Six finalists compete to be Switzerland’s Eurovision entry
  3. Tiny Michigan town in water fight with Nestlé
  4. Leuthard voices concern as Swiss news agency continues strike
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/02
Almost had luggage stolen at Zurich Airport
05/02
Luggage found on Train. What would you do?...
05/02
Learning German in the Basel Area
05/02
Is there a legal entitlement to a lunch break...
05/02
Sek A/sek B outcomes?
05/02
Favorite items to bring back from the US in...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
View all notices
Advertisement