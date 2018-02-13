Temperatures plummet to minus 27 in notorious 'Swiss Siberia'

Switzerland has just shivered through its coldest night of the winter so far with the lowest temperature anywhere a painful -30.8C on Alp Hintergräppelen in the canton of St Gallen. This was registered just before sunrise at 7.40 am on Tuesday, according to SRF Meteo.

Meanwhile, in terms of inhabited areas, the most bracing conditions on Monday night were in the notorious “Swiss Siberia” of La Brévine near Lake Neuchâtel, home to an annual Fête du Froid (cold festival). Temperatures in the infamous chill-zone sunk to -27.2C overnight.

Want to experience -30? It is possible in Switzerland.

That is, however, still far short of the record low temperature for Switzerland of -41.8C set in La Brévine on January 12th 1987.

Other low temperatures on Monday night included -25.2C in Samedan (Graubünden), -17C in Courtelary (Berne) and -7.1C in Luzern.

Temperatures are set to stay frosty through Wednesday and Thursday. Eastern Switzerland and Graubündencan can expect to see their coldest temperatures of the winter to date.

On Monday, the Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology confirmed that last month was the mildest January in the country since records began being kept in 1864, as previously reported by The Local.

Geneva recorded an average temperature of 6C, the warmest since records began, said MeteoSuisse late last month.