Falling star: former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to visit Zurich

File photo: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Steve Bannon, the former right-hand man to US president Donald Trump, is set to visit Zurich in March at the invitation of conservative Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, the publication’s editor revealed on Wednesday.

The nationalist American media executive will speak on March 6th about his time in Trump’s White House, Weltwoche editor-in-chief and member of Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) Roger Köppel announced on Facebook.

The location of the event – Bannon’s first such public appearance in Europe – has not yet been revealed. Anyone hoping to attend will have to register in advance with registrations opening on February 20th.

Bannon co-founded the far-right US news site Breitbart but in August 2016 he gave up his position as executive chairman of the company to run Trump’s presidential campaign during its final stages.

He was then appointed White House Chief Strategist – a move criticised by both the political left and elements within the Republican establishment concerned about his background with the ultra-conservative Breitbart News.

But Bannon lasted only seven months in the newly-created position and was sacked after allegedly falling out with both the US president, members of the Trump family and other key figures in the West Wing.

He then returned to Breitbart only to be pushed out in January in the wake of allegations in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that Donald Trump Jr had participated in a “treasonous” meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer.