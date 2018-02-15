Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Falling star: former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to visit Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 February 2018
14:55 CET+01:00
steve bannonweltwochetrump

Share this article

Falling star: former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to visit Zurich
File photo: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 February 2018
14:55 CET+01:00
Steve Bannon, the former right-hand man to US president Donald Trump, is set to visit Zurich in March at the invitation of conservative Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, the publication’s editor revealed on Wednesday.

The nationalist American media executive will speak on March 6th about his time in Trump’s White House, Weltwoche editor-in-chief and member of Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) Roger Köppel announced on Facebook.

The location of the event – Bannon’s first such public appearance in Europe – has not yet been revealed. Anyone hoping to attend will have to register in advance with registrations opening on February 20th.

Bannon co-founded the far-right US news site Breitbart but in August 2016 he gave up his position as executive chairman of the company to run Trump’s presidential campaign during its final stages.

He was then appointed White House Chief Strategist – a move criticised by both the political left and elements within the Republican establishment concerned about his background with the ultra-conservative Breitbart News.

But Bannon lasted only seven months in the newly-created position and was sacked after allegedly falling out with both the US president, members of the Trump family and other key figures in the West Wing.

He then returned to Breitbart only to be pushed out in January in the wake of allegations in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that Donald Trump Jr had participated in a “treasonous” meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer. 

steve bannonweltwochetrump
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Boos and brass band greet Trump in Davos

Berset: Switzerland ready to strengthen 'excellent' relationship with the US

Trump to turn salesman-in-chief as WEF summit closes

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit

Trump arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos

Trump and 'Davos Man': best of enemies

WEF founder: 'It is absolutely essential to have President Trump with us'
Advertisement

More news

European Commission president: 'The Swiss have a completely false view of me'

Former MP accused of sexual harassment returns to mayoral role

Free movement vote could result in ‘Swiss Brexit’
Advertisement

SVP launches new attack on free movement

Survey: Majority dissatisfied with the federal government

Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Temperatures plummet to minus 27 in notorious 'Swiss Siberia'
  2. Anger as Switzerland records 'surprise' 2.8 billion-franc budget surplus
  3. The PostBus scandal: Why a Swiss national icon is taking a beating
  4. Swiss PostBus scandal: 'It’s much more than the money. It’s a cultural shock'
  5. Dog reported missing in Frankfurt turns up six months later near Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/02
Whose helicopter is going South from Bach towards...
15/02
Opinions on Uster
15/02
A perennial EF favourite: smoking ban in SBB
15/02
English Speaking School Confusion
15/02
House paint colour matching
15/02
I have a confession to make
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement