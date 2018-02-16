Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Couple and four-year-old boy found dead in Aargau apartment

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 February 2018
12:25 CET+01:00
crimeshooting

Share this article

Couple and four-year-old boy found dead in Aargau apartment
Photo: Bas Leenders
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 February 2018
12:25 CET+01:00
Three people were found dead in an apartment in Spreitenbach in the canton of Aargau in the early hours of Friday morning, victims of an apparent crime, police said.
The victims were a 77-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife who lived in the apartment, and a four-year-old boy believed to be a relation, Aargau police said in a statement on Friday. 
 
The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, but according to initial findings police believe one of the deceased may have killed the two others with a gun before turning it on themselves.
 
A firearm was found in the apartment, said police.
 
Relatives of the victims called police after being unable to contact them. 
 
Arriving at the scene just after midnight officers found the apartment locked and had to call a locksmith to get into the property.
 
The public prosecutor has opened an investigation and ordered autopsies to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
crimeshooting
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Father and daughter arrested over French cash van kidnap 'heist'

Updated: Swiss cash delivery driver pays 'millions' to free daughter kidnapped in France

Woman admits inventing bomb threat to cover up theft

Woman shot dead in Geneva street

Couple found dead in suspected double murder near Bern

Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects

Teenage axe attacker admits he wanted to kill his victims
Advertisement

More news

Body found in rubbish bin in Valais village

Teenager injures seven in axe attack in Flums

Swiss art dealer jailed for murdering friend he 'thought was an alien'
Advertisement

Man stabbed at St Gallen restaurant

Banker gets 17 years in prison for murdering prostitute in Swiss luxury hotel

Walker discovers charred body in woods

The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Anger as Switzerland records 'surprise' 2.8 billion-franc budget surplus
  2. Swiss PostBus scandal: 'It’s much more than the money. It’s a cultural shock'
  3. European Commission president: 'The Swiss have a completely false view of me'
  4. Party over: Geneva ditches summer festival plans
  5. Swiss museum dedicated to 'last witch in Europe' handed one million-franc donation
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/02
Car Suggestion : Import or Not
16/02
Landlord is enacting "collective punishments"...
16/02
Using swiss made logo on the products
16/02
Buying a used car
16/02
Separation with kids with a frontalier
16/02
Job offers: Zurich vs Luxembourg vs Madrid
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement