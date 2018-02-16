Olympics: ‘Super Dario’ wins Switzerland its first gold medal in South Korea

Cologna crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger to take the gold medal in Pyeongchang, retaining the title he also won in Vancouver and Sochi.
The 31-year-old from the Val Müstair in the canton of Graubünden becomes the first cross-country skier to win a hat trick in the same event.
.@dariocologna with the 3-peat! Congratulations on another #Gold medal in the Men's 15km Free at #PyeongChang2018! #SUI— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 16, 2018
More here: https://t.co/8YSZ7Y62La pic.twitter.com/5KDsA41iMi
Now with a total of four gold medals to his name – he also won the skiathlon in Sochi – he also becomes Switzerland’s joint most successful Winter Olympian, along with ski jumper Simon Ammann.
Also on Friday, Wendy Holdener became the first female Swiss skier in 24 years to win a medal in women's slalom when she took silver.
#Silver for @WendyHoldener! 🇨🇭🇸🇪🇦🇹— #HouseofSwitzerland (@HofSwitzerland) February 16, 2018
Switzerland is one proud Alpine Skiing nation!#HoppSwiss #HouseofSwitzerland #Allin4Pyeongchang #Pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/eCgJrZR1jj