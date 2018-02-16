Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Olympics: ‘Super Dario’ wins Switzerland its first gold medal in South Korea

16 February 2018
Olympics: ‘Super Dario’ wins Switzerland its first gold medal in South Korea
Dario Cologna celebrates on the podium. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP
16 February 2018
Dario Cologna has made Olympic history by winning the men’s 15km cross-country freestyle ski event for the third time in a row.
Cologna crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger to take the gold medal in Pyeongchang, retaining the title he also won in Vancouver and Sochi.  
 
The 31-year-old from the Val Müstair in the canton of Graubünden becomes the first cross-country skier to win a hat trick in the same event. 
 
 
Now with a total of four gold medals to his name – he also won the skiathlon in Sochi – he also becomes Switzerland’s joint most successful Winter Olympian, along with ski jumper Simon Ammann. 
 
Also on Friday, Wendy Holdener became the first female Swiss skier in 24 years to win a medal in women's slalom when she took silver. 
 
