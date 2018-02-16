Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swiss restaurant offers country’s first ‘selficcino’

16 February 2018
10:27 CET+01:00
Photo: kikovic/Depositphotos
Members of the selfie generation now have a new way to capture their own image: in coffee.
Jumping on a new trend that recently made waves in London, a restaurant in Poschiavo, in the canton of Graubünden, has become the first in Switzerland to add ‘selficcino’ to its menu: a cappuccino with an image of the customer created on the foam.
 
Already experienced by coffee drinkers in the US, the ‘selficcino’ caught the imagination of British Instagrammers in December last year when it was put on the menu at the Tea Terrace at House of Fraser in London. 
 
Customers are invited to take a selfie on their phones before sending it to the barista, who can programme a special machine to ‘print’ the image on the top of a frothy coffee using special flavourless food colouring.
 
 
The manager of the Hosteria del Borgo in Poschiavo, Orlando Ladri, first came across the technology two years ago when in the US, reported 20 Minutes
 
Taken by the idea, he finally got his hands on a ‘selficcino’ machine last October at a cost of 4,000 francs. 
 
“It’s a good investment because many customers and tourists only come to see us because of this attraction,” he told the press. 
 
A ‘selficcino’ at the Hosteria del Borgo will cost just the same as a regular cappuccino: 4fr50. 
 
 
 

#cappuccino #bevilatuafaccia #selficcino #poschiavo #hostariadelborgo #papà❤️

A post shared by Alessia Rossi (@alexianred) on

 
