Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
01:35 CET+01:00
tariq ramadan

Share this article

Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France
A 2016 file photo of Swiss Islamologist Tariq Ramadan. Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
01:35 CET+01:00
Prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who was remanded in custody in France on rape charges earlier in the month, has been hospitalized due to multiple sclerosis, his support group said Saturday.
The 55-year-old Oxford University professor, who will now undergo an independent medical evaluation to determine if he is to remain in jail before trial, was sent to hospital on Friday night, a source close the case confirmed.
 
"His state of health is getting worse, particularly since the judges refused to issue a visit permit to his wife and children yesterday," a source close to Ramadan said on Saturday.
 
Another source close to the case said he would remain in hospital at least until Sunday. Ramadan's lawyers said that their client's condition was "not compatible with detention", based on an initial medical examination on Tuesday.
 
Charged with rape and rape of a vulnerable person, Ramadan had been held at the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris since February 2nd. A court ordered Ramadan be detained ahead of his trial, saying he was a possible flight risk and fearing potential pressure on women who testified anonymously.
 
A Paris appeals court ordered the medical evaluation on Thursday and postponed its ruling on his detention until February 22nd after Ramadan went to the hearing in an ambulance.
 
 #MeToo campaign
 
The arrest of the influential academic -- a regular on TV debates with more than two million Facebook followers -- has rocked the French Muslim community. 
 
Two Muslim women have accused Ramadan, a Swiss citizen whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement, of rape. They went public with the allegations late last year when women began sharing accounts of sexual harassment and assault as part of the "Me Too" and "Balance Ton Porc" (Expose your pig) campaign triggered by the revelations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
 
Ramadan, who took leave of absence from Oxford in November after the allegations surfaced, is the most high profile figure to be held in France since the campaign began.
 
Henda Ayari, a 41-year-old feminist activist who previously practised an ultra-conservative brand of Islam, claims Ramadan raped her in Paris in 2012.
 
Another woman, a 40-year-old disabled Muslim convert going by the alias "Christelle", claimed he raped and beat her in the southeastern city of Lyon in 2009.
 
The married father of four has rejected the accusations saying he is the victim of a smear campaign.
tariq ramadan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan loses rape bail hearing

Swiss academic detained by French police over rape allegations

Swiss professor takes leave of absence from Oxford over sexual abuse allegations

Oxford professor denies sexual misconduct with minors in Geneva

France expels Swiss Islamist
Advertisement

More news

The Turkish spy who wasn't

Dog reported missing in Frankfurt turns up six months later near Zurich

Temperatures plummet to minus 27 in notorious 'Swiss Siberia'
Advertisement

The PostBus scandal: Why a Swiss national icon is taking a beating

Switzerland to set up national register of fare dodgers

Geneva and Zurich among world's worst for traffic: report

Swiss joggers frighten baby llama to death

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss trains: should the half-fare card be abolished?
  2. Swiss restaurant offers country’s first ‘selficcino’
  3. European Commission president: 'The Swiss have a completely false view of me'
  4. Party over: Geneva ditches summer festival plans
  5. Falling star: former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to visit Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/02
Cat Cafe
18/02
Employer won't give reference letter
18/02
Buying a used car
18/02
Advice on employing team member based in Brazil
18/02
Job offers: Zurich vs Luxembourg vs Madrid
18/02
Looking for a Birthday decorator
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement