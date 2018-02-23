Woman asked to give back nearly 225,000 francs in benefits

Switzerland’s social welfare system hit the headlines this week after it was revealed a single mother in the canton of Basel-Land has been asked to pay back 224,866 francs in social assistance she received over a nine-year period.

The 43-year-old woman, who lives in Münchenstein, started to receive welfare payments in 2003 after she was unable to work due to her son being born prematurely and needing constant care, broadcaster SRF reported.

Her marriage subsequently broke down and her ex-husband was unable to pay sufficient alimony, leaving the woman in serious financial difficulties.

She remained on benefits until 2012 when she found a well-paying job earning 6,700 francs a month, according to SRF.

She thought her financial worries were over – until last autumn she received a letter from the commune saying she must repay the 224,866 francs she received in social assistance and demanding she sign an agreement to pay it back in installments of 980 francs a month over 20 years.

Switzerland’s welfare system does require social assistance payments to be reimbursed in some circumstances.