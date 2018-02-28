Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Confirmed: Pope Francis to visit Switzerland in June

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 February 2018
09:09 CET+01:00
religionpope francis

Share this article

Confirmed: Pope Francis to visit Switzerland in June
Pope Francis in Rome on February 25. Photo; AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 February 2018
09:09 CET+01:00
Pope Francis is to visit Geneva on June 21, Swiss authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Pope Francis will meet a Swiss government delegation headed up by Swiss President Alain Berset for official talks, authorities confirmed to the SDA/ATS news agency.

The Pope has also been invited to visit to the World Council of Churches (WCC) headquarters in Geneva to participate in talks on a WCC peace initiative for Syria.

Founded in 1948, the WCC has 348 members around the world including most of the world's Orthodox churches, scores of Anglican, Baptist, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed churches, as well as many United and Independent churches.

While the Roman Catholic Church is not a member, it does send observers to WCC meetings.

The last papal visit to Geneva was in 1984 during a six-day pastoral visit to the country.

A total of 38.2 percent of Swiss people are Roman Catholic while 26.9 percent belong to the mainstream Protestant church, according to official Swiss figures. 

religionpope francis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Big chill: Switzerland suffers icy start to week
  2. SBB fights new low-cost bus lines with saver fares
  3. Geneva trains eagles in war on rogue drones
  4. Watch: how the Swiss are using sausages to promote sexual health
  5. Greek anarchists smash Novartis office amid bribe scandal
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/02
Geneva Cabaret
28/02
Seeking advice around Security work for English...
28/02
Recycling lighters
28/02
International No Facebook Day
28/02
Cablecom charge in rental contract - signing...
28/02
What's wrong with the second pillar?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement