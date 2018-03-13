Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Former Concacaf head Webb loses appeal against FIFA fine

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 March 2018
08:56 CET+01:00
fifajeffrey webb

Share this article

Former Concacaf head Webb loses appeal against FIFA fine
Jeffrey Webb, ex Fifa vice president leaves his hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York on August 14th, 2015. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 March 2018
08:56 CET+01:00
Former Concacaf chief Jeffrey Webb lost a partial appeal against his punishment for involvement in the Fifa corruption scandal on Monday.

Webb, who was Concacaf president for three years from May 2012, was banned for life and fined one million Swiss francs ($1.056 million, €856,000) by the FIFA adjudicatory chamber in September 2016 for offenses including "conflict of interest" and "corruption".

Ex-Fifa vice president Webb, 53, appealed against the fine but world football's governing body announced on Monday that his appeal had been rejected.

Read also: Who's who in US Fifa corruption probe?

He was arrested in Zurich in 2015 and extradited to the United Stateswhere he pleaded guilty in an American court to charges including fraud, money-laundering and racketeering and agreed to forfeit $6.7 million (€5.4 million).

Webb, who was president of the Cayman Islands FA at the age of just 26 and became the youngest ever football confederation boss when he took over at

Concacaf, is still to be sentenced in the United States.

fifajeffrey webb
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits northern Switzerland
  2. The Swiss train station where drivers keep forgetting to stop
  3. WATCH: Swiss freerider takes 17-month-old son for off-piste spin
  4. Switzerland can now use GPS and drones to fight benefit fraud
  5. Quadruple murder case: ‘Beast of Rupperswil’ to go on trial
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/03
National Chess Day
14/03
How We Left Switzerland
14/03
Jobs for Swiss expats
14/03
Open UBS Bank account from the US
14/03
Collapsible/ expandable / hinged handle
14/03
How long did it take you to make friends here?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement