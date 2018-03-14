Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss neo-Nazi who spat on Jew jailed for two years

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 March 2018
09:35 CET+01:00
neo-naziamoknazi

Share this article

Swiss neo-Nazi who spat on Jew jailed for two years
A skinhead tattooed with the SS slogan "Loyalty is my honor" in Budapest in 2014. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 March 2018
09:35 CET+01:00
A neo-Nazi with an extensive criminal record is set to spend 24 months in prison for racial discrimination and assault over a 2015 attack in the Zurich district of Wiedikon.

Kevin G., the 30-year-old singer of far-right rock band Amok, had spat on an orthodox Jew, insulted him and made a Nazi salute in the attack during a bachelor party on July 4th of 2015, the court said during sentencing.

The neo-Nazi, who is a trained butcher, allegedly said to his victim “Fucking Jew”, “We will gas you all” and “We will send you to Auschwitz”, according to Zurich daily the Tages Anzeiger.

The court sentenced the man to a total of 36 months in a ruling that took into account both the 2015 attack and an earlier 2013 sentence of 30 months’ probation over other assaults.

As the neo-Nazi has already spent 12 months in prison, he is set to remain behind bars for another two years.

He will also have to pay a fine of 1,000 francs as well as 3,000 francs in damages to his victim. Prosecutors asked that this money be given to a Jewish charity, Swiss news agency SDA/ATS reported.

Kevin G.’s defence team argued during the trial that their client had left the scene of the attack before it took place, claiming the victim had confused him with someone else, given that he had been part of a group of 20 people who were all tattooed and all wearing similar clothes.

But the judge said witnesses at the scene had named him as the assailant.

Kevin G. was unapologetic about his political convictions during the investigation into the 2015 attack and despite earlier claims he no longer sang with the extremist band Amok, he continues to do so.

But the neo-Nazi said he has otherwise dropped out of the far-right scene.

The last major concert by Amok took place in October 2016 came during a festival in the canton of St Gallen featuring a number of bands with extreme far-right views. Cantonal police were widely condemned for letting the event go ahead.

neo-naziamoknazi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits northern Switzerland
  2. The Swiss train station where drivers keep forgetting to stop
  3. WATCH: Swiss freerider takes 17-month-old son for off-piste spin
  4. Switzerland can now use GPS and drones to fight benefit fraud
  5. Quadruple murder case: ‘Beast of Rupperswil’ to go on trial
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/03
Why does EVERYONE drives faster than the speed...
14/03
How long did it take you to make friends here?
14/03
Tenancy refused for being foreign
14/03
Sick leave payment while taking surgery abroad
14/03
Raiffeisen member plus for ski offers
14/03
Children Clothes and Toy Sale - St. Ursula’s...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement