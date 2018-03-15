In pics: Switzerland's spectacular red sunrise

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the next few days is not so promising, with rain expected in many places and colder temperatures predicted.
Here are some of the best images of this morning's sunrise. First up, this image looking out towards the castle of Rapperswil in the canton of St Gallen with the Glarner Alps in the background:
Atemberaubendes #Morgenrot vielerorts heute früh, besonders schön über dem Schloss #Rapperswil am Zürichsee mit Blick #GlarnerAlpen. ^jz pic.twitter.com/CSn9iAYrO9— SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) March 15, 2018
Then there's this image from Zurich:
Then you open the window and see this! #Morgenrot #Schweiz #sunrise #wetter #weather #loveit #goodmorning #Zurich pic.twitter.com/QuYNLagbk9— MGthr (@mari_gthr) March 15, 2018
Another spectacular photo shows Lichtenstein and the Drei Schwestern (Three Sisters) Mountain:
Beautiful colors this morning 😊 in direction Liechtenstein - Sky is burning 🔥 #morgenrot #mornings #sunrise #aurora #dawn #colours #colorful #beautiful #sonnenaufgang #helloworld #goodmorning #switzerland #srfaugenzeuge #schweiz #home #wunderschön #zuhause #skyporn #naturepic #beautyinnature #wunderful 😍 #earlybird #earlybirdspecial #morningview #liechtenstein #spectacular #burningsky #blickheimat #werdenberg #derhimmelbrennt
This photo shows the Bürgenstock by Lake Lucern:
@srfmeteo #srfaugenzeuge— Yvonne Lustenberger (@lustenbergeryv1) March 15, 2018
Morgenrot über dem Bürgenstock... pic.twitter.com/quR4VQuGWi
And here is how the sky looked in Fribourg:
Here is how dawn in the canton of Solothurn looked:
Die nachtschicht hat sich doch gelohnt oder? #morgenrot #solothurn #lilawolken pic.twitter.com/0mph823ZGL— Daniela Püntener (@PuentOnAir) March 15, 2018
This is another image from the Rheintal in the canton of St Gallen:
And lastly, a happy start to the day for this commuter:
What a view to get to work this morning:-)#Switzerland #swissview #Countryside #landscape #sunrise #MorningEnergy #sunnyday #MadeMyDay #photoshoot #photography #20min pic.twitter.com/EbngrkCs5L— Marcel (@setmyfocus) March 15, 2018