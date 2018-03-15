Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In pics: Switzerland's spectacular red sunrise

15 March 2018
10:44 CET+01:00
In pics: Switzerland's spectacular red sunrise
Photo: Depositphotos
15 March 2018
10:44 CET+01:00
Many parts of Switzerland experienced a spectacular sunrise this morning, with people posting images on social media.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the next few days is not so promising, with rain expected in many places and colder temperatures predicted.

Here are some of the best images of this morning's sunrise. First up, this image looking out towards the castle of Rapperswil in the canton of St Gallen with the Glarner Alps in the background:

Then there's this image from Zurich:

Another spectacular photo shows Lichtenstein and the Drei Schwestern (Three Sisters) Mountain:

This photo shows the Bürgenstock by Lake Lucern:
 

And here is how the sky looked in Fribourg:

 

#sky #dawn #redsky #morgenrot #awesome #nature #landscape

Una publicación compartida de @ aldo_gamboni el

Here is how dawn in the canton of Solothurn looked:

This is another image from the Rheintal in the canton of St Gallen:
 

And lastly, a happy start to the day for this commuter:

 

 

