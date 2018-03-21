Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

World’s oldest nuclear reactor comes back online

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 March 2018
08:49 CET+01:00
beznau

Share this article

World’s oldest nuclear reactor comes back online
Two anti-nuclear activists near Beznau in 2011. File photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 March 2018
08:49 CET+01:00
The primary reactor at Switzerland's Beznau nuclear power plant, the world's oldest commercial nuclear plant, has reopened after three years of repairs, despite protests from environmental campaigners, a statement said on Tuesday.

Beznau, located in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau near the German border, has two reactors and first opened in 1969.

Both reactors were shut down in March of 2015 for work that included enhanced protections against earthquakes and floods, as well as IT upgrades, site managers Axpo said in a statement.

The repairs featured 9,000 "tasks" and more than "20,000 routine inspections of plant systems and components.

"The plant fulfils all the safety-technical requirements for long-term operation of 60 years," the statement said.

The Beznau plant had become a touchstone of the heated debate about nuclear safety in Switzerland that intensified following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Greenpeace and two other environmental groups – the Swiss Energy Foundation and the Tri-national Nuclear Protection Association – went to court demanding the "definitive closure" of the plant, shortly after the repairs began.

In the aftermath of Fukushima, Switzerland announced plans to phase out nuclear energy and close its four plants, but no clear timeline has been set.

In 2016, Swiss voters rejected an initiative which would have forced three of the country's five nuclear reactors to go offline in 2017.

 

However, in May 2017, voters in the country backed Switzerland's Energy Strategy 2050 which will see the nation's nuclear reactors slowly shut down in favour of renewable energy sources.

Roughly a third of the country's electricity is generated from nuclear power.

 

beznau
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland’s new 200-franc note set for August release
  2. SBB announces price cuts after increasing profit
  3. Northern exposure: Swiss winter makes March comeback
  4. Lovely jubbly: UK celebrity chef Jamie Oliver plans to open Zurich restaurant
  5. Swiss cities hold their places among world’s best for quality of life
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/03
Do you even understand the concept of business?
21/03
When do I need to mount Winter tires on Car
21/03
Symmetric 10Gbps Internet
21/03
Massive increase in charges/fees of rented...
21/03
Banking work...rank?
21/03
Jamie Oliver restaurant planned for Zurich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement