Swiss motorways to get charging points for electric cars

23 March 2018
12:55 CET+01:00
Swiss motorways to get charging points for electric cars
Photo: miflippo/Depositphotos
23 March 2018
12:55 CET+01:00
Charging points for electric vehicles could be installed in motorway rest areas from next year, the government has said.
On Friday the federal roads office (ASTRA) said it was putting out a call for tender in the hope of attracting companies who could install and run the charging points on Swiss motorways. 
 
Interested parties have the opportunity to meet with ASTRA officials in Bern to find out more about the necessary conditions. 
 
“Electric vehicles play a more and more important role in road traffic and help the Confederation meet its aims with regards to energy and climate policy,” the government said. 
 
Since the law changed at the beginning of this year, it is now possible for other energy sources to be offered in motorway rest areas. 
 
 
Authorization will be given for a maximum 30-year period to companies who meet the criteria, which include the requirement that the electricity be produced in Switzerland from renewable sources. 
 
ASTRA will invest the predicted half a million francs per rest area to install the charging points, with operating companies then paying a monthly fee back to the government.
 
Around 100 motorway rest areas could be adapted to welcome electric charging points, the first of which will likely be ready for use by the end of 2019. 
 
In Switzerland responsibility for roads is shared by the federation, cantons and communes, with those deemed most important – including motorways and other major routes – operated and managed by the federal authorities.
 
Charging points already exist on some Swiss roads operated by the cantons, however these will be the first on the 1,840km network of national roads managed by the federal government.
 
carselectricmotorways
