10 April 2018
11:07 CEST+02:00
internetcatsdogs

Coming soon to an internet near you: Switzerland’s creepy 'naked cat'
Love at first sight? File photo of a Sphynx cat: Depositphotos
10 April 2018
11:07 CEST+02:00
One of the great feats of human invention, the internet has become a great place to share fake news…and images of weird-looking cats.

Among the latest feline stars is heavily-wrinkled Xherdan from Rüti in the canton of Zurich.

The five-year-old Sphynx cat is named after Swiss footballer Shaqiri who plays for UK premiere league club Stoke City. But it is his looks – reminiscent of US star cat Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat – that have won him online attention.

“When people see pictures of him online, they usually find him ugly. But when they meet him and find out how sweet he is, they usually change their mind,” Xherdan’s owner Sandra Filippi told Swiss tabloid Blick.

Filippi also explained that Xherdan, who is a big fan of avocadoes, is not actually naked but has very fine hair.

“His hair feels like a peach: warm and soft,” she said.

Read also: Switzerland has too many fat cats – literally

“I love my other cats as well, but Xherdan was special from the start,” said the owner of three cats.

Sphynx cats are the products of selective breeding and have distinctive features including large ears and a muscular body. They have no coats but their skin is the colour of the hair they would usually have.

 

 

internetcatsdogs
