Swiss rider Stefan Küng has jaw surgery after Paris-Roubaix crash

Stefan Küng during the 2017 Tour de France. Photo: AFP

Swiss rider Stefan Küng has undergone surgery on his jaw following a crash in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, his BMC team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from his fall on the first section of the one-day race's infamous cobbled sections.

Küng serves in the BMC team as lieutenant to Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet.

"Stefan will be confined to a liquid diet for some time to minimise movement of his jaw but he is able to speak," said BMC doctor Max Testa.

The weekend's Paris-Roubaix was tainted by tragedy with the fatal heart attack suffered by 23-year-old Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts.