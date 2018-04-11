Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 April 2018
10:57 CEST+02:00
switzerlandmissingskiing

Share this article

German billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip
Karl-Erivan Haub. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 April 2018
10:57 CEST+02:00
The billionaire chief of Germany's sprawling Tengelmann retail group has gone missing while skiing in the Swiss Alps, the company said Wednesday, although searchers have not given up hope of finding him.

"Search teams on the scene are doing everything they can" to find 58-year-old Karl-Erivan Haub after his failure to return from a ski excursion Saturday, a company spokeswoman told AFP.

"My brother is a very experienced ski mountaineer, so despite the time that has passed since (his disappearance) we aren't giving up hope of finding him soon," Christian Haub, who jointly manages the Tengelmann group with Karl-Erivan, wrote in a letter to employees seen by German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

"Please cross your fingers for us to find my brother quickly," he asked.

"The family has made unlimited resources available to the search teams," mountain rescue leader for the Aosta valley Adriano Favre told Swiss newspaper Blick, "but in these conditions they're useless," pointing to bad weather on the Italian side of the mountains.

Haub set off at a height of 3,800 metres (12,470 feet) on the Klein Matterhorn, a glacier-shrouded peak that is the highest in Europe reachable by cable car.

Blick reported that he was training for the "Patrouille", a ski mountaineering race organized by the Swiss army slated this year for April 17th.

The Tengelmann group owns a number of retail chains and other businesses in Germany, including the Kik low-cost clothing stores and OBI home improvement outlets.

Its success has lifted the family into 265th place on Forbes magazine's global rich list, and 20th place in Germany.

switzerlandmissingskiing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip
  2. “I don’t believe in Swiss justice”: HSBC whistleblower Falciani
  3. Poverty in Switzerland: 615,000 people below the threshold
  4. Swiss permafrost warming put on ice (for now)
  5. Sleepless in Switzerland: could quieter church bells be the answer?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/04
Poutine
12/04
Hanf cigarettes
12/04
Ex refuses to move out
12/04
AVS vs AHV reimbursement when leaving Switzerland
12/04
Is Geneva Airport still busy with ski tourists?
12/04
Question about food trailer.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
View all notices
Advertisement