Here’s what annoys people about their neighbours in Switzerland

Less than half of people living in Switzerland are happy with where they live, a new study has found. So what are the biggest problems?

The poll of around 500 people by real estate portal immowelt.ch shows that noise is the most common complaint, with 15 percent of apartment owners and renters annoyed they can hear their neighbours.

It also reveals that women were more likely to be frustrated by noise (17 percent) than men (12 percent).

What our readers told us

Last week, The Local decided to carry out its own straw poll on what annoys readers about their neighbours in Switzerland.

Not surprisingly, noise made the list here, with one reader complaining of “noisy children or dogs barking for hours”. Dogs were also mentioned by another reader who complained about a neighbour “taking the dog (who barks a lot) for a walk after midnight".

Conversely, one reader noted he had issues with “neighbours who are overly sensitive to a bit of noise on a Saturday night.”

Laundry room blues

Also coming in for special mention was the fraught world of the shared laundry room in many Swiss apartment buildings with one – otherwise very satisfied reader – saying: “I actually very much like my neighbours, except I don’t understand why laundry has to be a constant battle.”

“Even though I have asked them not to, they all turn off the fan in the dry room and open the door passive aggressively asking me to pick up my laundry even though the clothes are still wet and have not been in there for even 24 hours,” she told us.

Another reader also talked about neighbours removed his clothes from the dryer “before they are dry and putting their own stuff without any decent reason.”

Meanwhile, a further frustrated reader noted: “It also annoys me when the laundry room isn't taken care of properly and mould starts growing in the machine.”

That same reader also called attention to the perennial issue of lack of space for bicycles in Swiss apartment buildings – in her case because “there are strollers everywhere”.

Also getting mentions from our readers were unfriendly neighbours who “don't even answer my grüezi (hello) when they stand in front of me”.

Beyond that, our readers were critical of the “smell of smoking” from other apartments and of neighbours “shaking out blankets or rugs in the morning over my balcony”.

Poor room layout

The immowelt.ch study reveals that beyond noise, the biggest gripe among apartment dwellers is high rents. Also causing complaints are outdated bathroom fixtures, the lack of a balcony or terrace and poor floor layout, while non-functioning heating was also a common issue.

