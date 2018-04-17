Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

UEFA hits Switzerland's Sion with two-season ban

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 April 2018
17:08 CEST+02:00
fc sionuefatransfer

Share this article

UEFA hits Switzerland's Sion with two-season ban
FC Sion's president Christian Constantin in 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 April 2018
17:08 CEST+02:00
Swiss club FC Sion has been fined and barred from taking part in European competitions for the next two seasons after failing to pay for the transfer of a player, UEFA said on Tuesday.

"The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two seasons," European football's governing body said in a statement.

It added that the Swiss club had also been fined €235,000 euros.

The case involves a €950,000 debt FC Sion had failed to pay on time to French club Sochaux in a disputed transfer of Ghanaian player Ishmael Yartey.

The amount, which had been due in March last year, was finally paid three months late, UEFA said.

FC Sion was slapped for the "non-fulfilment of the club licencing criteria defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations."

FC Sion, which is headed by Christian Constantin, who famously assaulted a television pundit on air last September, was eliminated this season by Lithuania's FK Suduva during the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The club figures in ninth place -- second-to-last -- in the Swiss championships just a week before it wraps up, and is unlikely to qualify for the Europa League next season.

UEFA also slapped penalties on three other clubs for breaching licensing rules. 

Kazakh club FC Irtysh was hit with a €440,000-fine and three-season ban from European competition, although it said the penalty was suspended.

And UEFA said it had withheld €215,000 in Europa League participation bonuses from Serbian club FC Vojvodina and Albanian club KF Tirana.

fc sionuefatransfer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why people in Zurich burn a snowman every April
  2. Six incredible road cycle rides in Switzerland
  3. Tourists prevent forced deportation of man on Swiss holiday flight
  4. Here’s what annoys people about their neighbours in Switzerland
  5. Swiss snowman’s head takes 20 minutes to explode…and predicts poor summer
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/04
Wealth tax declaration - Permit B -> Full Declaration
18/04
Intrusive questionnaire from payroll company
18/04
Importing one off / limited run cars and bikes
18/04
What do people think of Ebikes?
18/04
Soup Bones
18/04
Discipline - how do you keep it?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
View all notices
Advertisement