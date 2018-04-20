Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bern's famous bears get gourmet honey upgrade

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
bearpark

Share this article

Bern's famous bears get gourmet honey upgrade
One of the bears enjoying the special treat. Photo: Kursaal Bern Facebook page
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
Nothing but the best is apparently good enough for Bern’s resident bears who have had their diet upgraded to include luxury, organic honey.

Bears love the sweet stuff, and the three residents of Bern’s bear park – Finn, Björk and Ursina – are no exception. 

Since emerging from their winter sleep the three are now being treated to honey produced by bees kept at the upmarket Kursaal hotel and conference centre, according to its Facebook page.

Some 300,000 busy bees have been producing the golden nectar for the past year on the hotel’s extensive terrace overlooking central Bern. 

While most will be consumed by hotel guests, around 10 kilos of honey has been donated to the park, 20 Minuten reported.

“The bears love honey more than anything,” it quoted bear park head Peter Schlup as saying.

He said the sweet treat was being hidden in various places around the park which adjoins the Aare river.

“Honey is mainly used as a reward for our bears. 

“It doesn’t take them long to sniff it out, and then it’s gone in a flash,” said Schlup.

bearpark
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 20 telltale signs you have gone native in Switzerland
  2. Swaziland to change its name – and Switzerland’s partly to blame
  3. 15 hurt in Swiss road accident involving Sri Lankan tourists
  4. German state cracks down on Switzerland's 'rubbish tourists'
  5. Zurich police found not guilty in racial profiling case
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/04
What type of education should I follow?
21/04
Scholarship / Stipendien
21/04
How and if i can go live with my Swiss boyfriend...
21/04
Salt: stay with them or change???
21/04
Being sued for an item I didn't buy
21/04
Are Swiss children at all disciplined?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
View all notices
Advertisement