Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hundreds jump at chance to live in a castle for next to nothing

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 April 2018
11:18 CEST+02:00
castlelakelucerne

Share this article

Hundreds jump at chance to live in a castle for next to nothing
Photo: Dennis Jarvis, Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 April 2018
11:18 CEST+02:00
It’s not every day the opportunity comes up to live in a castle for minimal rent, so when the commune of Meggen advertised for someone to take care of the majestic Meggenhorn castle on the banks of Lake Lucerne, the response was overwhelming.

By the closing date, 160 applications for the job of castle keeper had been received, exceeding all expectations, 20 Minuten reported.

The successful candidate will be expected to keep an eye on the castle night and day, but in return they will get to live in a three-room apartment for a low rent.

“We are really amazed to have received so many applications,” the paper quoted commune secretary Daniel Ottiger as saying.

One likely factor was that jobs like this don’t come up very often, Ottiger speculated. But the castle’s amazing location was also a huge draw.

“It’s an absolute dream job, not least because of the view from the apartment,” said the current manager who is retiring after 25 years in the position.

There is plenty for the manager to do: just closing the castle’s 60 shutters, for instance, takes half an hour.

Then there is the reservations calendar to manage as the castle is a popular venue for weddings and events.

The commune is currently wading through the applications, and is expected to decide on who gets the dream job at the end of May.

castlelakelucerne
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 20 telltale signs you have gone native in Switzerland
  2. Swaziland to change its name – and Switzerland’s partly to blame
  3. 15 hurt in Swiss road accident involving Sri Lankan tourists
  4. German state cracks down on Switzerland's 'rubbish tourists'
  5. Map fail: Swiss airline places Liechtenstein capital in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/04
How and if i can go live with my Swiss boyfriend...
21/04
Salt: stay with them or change???
21/04
Being sued for an item I didn't buy
21/04
Scholarship / Stipendien
21/04
Are Swiss children at all disciplined?
21/04
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
View all notices
Advertisement