Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Banking: bullish UBS posts strong first quarter results

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 April 2018
08:46 CEST+02:00
ubsbanking

Share this article

Banking: bullish UBS posts strong first quarter results
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti in January. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 April 2018
08:46 CEST+02:00
Swiss banking giant UBS said on Monday it delivered strong first-quarter results driven largely by its investment banking and wealth management activities.

UBS, which is the world's largest Swiss banking institution, said in a statement that net profits for the first three months of the year were up 19 percent at 1.5 billion Swiss francs (€1.25 billion, $1.5 billion).

Read also: Switzerland remains top of 'financial secrecy' ranking as US rises to second

Income in its Global Wealth Management department rose 5 percent to 4.1 billion Swiss francs.

"We had an excellent start to 2018, with our results once again showing the power of our diversified business," said CEO Sergio P. Ermotti.

The bank said it was optimistic about the future of the world economy, despite the threat of a US-China trade war and escalating conflict in the Middle East tinderbox.

"We remain confident that global economic growth prospects will continue to provide a supportive backdrop to markets, even though geopolitical tensions and the rise of protectionism remain a threat to investor confidence," the statement said.

ubsbanking
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What’s the real impact of attending a top university?

What’s in a name? Does it really matter whether your child goes to Harvard, stays in Switzerland, or takes an online course at an unheard-of university? You can probably guess the answer.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Speeding duck clocked smashing speed limit in Swiss village
  2. Switzerland sees 'alarming' rise in stress-related time off work
  3. Summer in April: parts of Switzerland see record temperatures
  4. Swiss train prices will NOT go up in 2019
  5. Swiss activists held in France for helping migrants cross Alps
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/04
Remove parental authority
24/04
Garages, Car repairs the good,the bad and the ugly
24/04
Where are the bees?
24/04
On-call Supplement
24/04
Can someone send me prescription drugs from...
24/04
Thanks for curing me!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
View all notices
Advertisement