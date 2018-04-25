Swiss man loses shopping bag containing 800,000-franc cryptocurrency stash

Thomas T. is offering a 40,000-franc reward for anyone handing in the bag. Photo: AFP

On April 9th a man in the Swiss city of Lucerne lost a bag containing two cryptocurrency hardware wallets holding a portfolio worth around 800,000 francs.

Normally the data storage devices are kept in a bank safe.

“I only take them out twice a year. But on April 9th, I wanted to make some transactions,” said the man named only as Thomas T. by Swiss news portal 20 Minuten.

Now, however, he has lost the storage devices and has no access to online backup because he does not have the necessary recovery codes.

Conversely, anyone finding the hardware wallets will not be able to access the digital currency. Both are PIN-protected with the number of access attempts limited.

40,000-franc reward

Thomas T. says he drove to Lucerne train station on the day in question, parking opposite the Swisscom Shop before going shopping at a Migros supermarket.

He is unsure whether he left the bag containing the Keepkey and Ledger Nano S data devices in his car or left it lying around somewhere.

He has informed police and has also offered a reward of 40,000 francs for anyone handing in the bag, stamped with a Lionfood logo, which also contains an Acer Aspire V3 771g laptop computer.

Despite the loss of his bag, Thomas T. says he still believes in digital currencies and “sees a great deal of potential”.

Anyone with information about the missing bag can email viacoin.lu@gmail.com.