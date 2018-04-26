Fire breaks out at UBS building in downtown Zurich

Updated: Police in Zurich are investigating if nearby construction works may have been behind a fire in a UBS building in the city on Thursday.

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the building in Pelikanstrasse after the fire was reported just after 10am on Thursday morning, Zurich rescue services said in a statement published on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 25 people received medical attention on the scene, but no one was hospitalised.

#Grosseinsatz der #Feuerwehr wegen #Dachstockbrand im Kreis 1. Die Liegenschaft sowie die angrenzende Baustelle wurden komplett evakuiert. Verletzte sind keine zu beklagen. Die Lösch- und Aufräumarbeiten sind sehr aufwändig. Zur Medienmitteilung: https://t.co/xcjcldTPV4 ^sc pic.twitter.com/2aPZCCUuSp — Schutz & Rettung ZH (@SchutzRettungZH) April 26, 2018

Firefighters were still battling the fire at 2pm with Roland Portmann of Zurich rescue services saying efforts to put out the fire could continue for several more hours.

The operation was described as "complex". Firefighters had needed to cut holes in the copper sheet roof to get at the burning wooden layer below.

There are construction works going on near the UBS building and cantonal and city police are now investigating if these may have played a part in the fire, rescue services said in their statement.