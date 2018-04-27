Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss National Bank hit by new spray paint attack

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 April 2018
13:00 CEST+02:00
snbbank

Share this article

Swiss National Bank hit by new spray paint attack
File photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 April 2018
13:00 CEST+02:00
A woman activist spray painted a message on a billboard outside Switzerland’s central bank on Friday in an echo of a similar protest last year in which an 86-year-old woman was arrested.

The incident occurred as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) held its annual general meeting in Bern, the Blick newspaper reported.

An unidentified woman sprayed the message 'please remember why we founded you' on the billboard in red paint.

According to the paper, the protestor was campaigning in support of the campaign for monetary reform, which goes to a nationwide vote in June.

READ ALSO: Why the Swiss National Bank needs more gold

Known as the Vollgeld Initiative in German and the Initiative Monnaie Pleine in French, the initiative calls an end to traditional bank lending and for the SNB to be the only financial institution able to issue money. 

The SNB opposes the sovereign money initiative.

With the help of other activists, the spray painter removed the words a short time later.

Almost exactly one year ago an 86-year-old woman was arrested after spraying an anti-war message outside the SNB in a case that drew worldwide attention.

READ ALSO: Woman, 86, arrested for spraying anti-war graffiti on Swiss National Bank

The peace activist spray-painted ‘Money for weapons kills' on the billboard. 

She was campaigning on behalf of the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSsA) which had launched a popular initiative to ban Swiss financing of any company that produces arms. 

If it gathers the required 100,000 signatures by October 2018, the issue will go to a national referendum. 

snbbank
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What’s the real impact of attending a top university?

What’s in a name? Does it really matter whether your child goes to Harvard, stays in Switzerland, or takes an online course at an unheard-of university? You can probably guess the answer.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man loses shopping bag containing 800,000-franc cryptocurrency stash
  2. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  3. WATCH: Swiss bus driver’s sensational manoeuvre down incredibly narrow Italian street
  4. Zurich unveils new trams (using cool life-size model made entirely of wood)
  5. Switzerland publishes redacted report on top secret Cold War army
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/04
Fired without warning
28/04
Facebook Messenger on PC
28/04
Where are the bees?
28/04
Work accident
28/04
Early morning plane landings around Zumikon
28/04
Early morning plane landings around Zumikon
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement