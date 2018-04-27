Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
WATCH: Swiss bus driver’s sensational manoeuvre down incredibly narrow Italian street

27 April 2018
14:39 CEST+02:00
Triora is most definitely NOT a driver's paradise. Photo: Depositphotos
Anyone who has driven through a medieval village in Europe will know the feeling of panic that comes with approaching a seemingly impossible stretch of alleyway.

But when Swiss coach driver Christian Grize had to negotiate his way through a very tight bend in the stunning Italian village of Triora recently, he didn’t lose his cool. Having been told that one of his colleagues had managed the feat previously, he calmly took on the challenge.

The footage of his metre-by-metre progress has now been seen by over a million people.

“You don’t panic because of something like that,” said Grize who has 37 years’ experience behind the wheel.

“The local guide gave me a hand and after the manoeuvre was effected, the passenger applauded,” he told Swiss regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

The medieval citadel of Triora in Italy's Liguria region is a member of the Most Beautiful Villages of Italy association. We recommend visiting on foot.

 

