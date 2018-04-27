WATCH: Swiss bus driver’s sensational manoeuvre down incredibly narrow Italian street

But when Swiss coach driver Christian Grize had to negotiate his way through a very tight bend in the stunning Italian village of Triora recently, he didn’t lose his cool. Having been told that one of his colleagues had managed the feat previously, he calmly took on the challenge.
“You don’t panic because of something like that,” said Grize who has 37 years’ experience behind the wheel.
“The local guide gave me a hand and after the manoeuvre was effected, the passenger applauded,” he told Swiss regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste.
The medieval citadel of Triora in Italy's Liguria region is a member of the Most Beautiful Villages of Italy association. We recommend visiting on foot.
