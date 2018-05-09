Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Man plus man doesn’t go': Swiss politician’s gay marriage tweet

The Local
9 May 2018
16:47 CEST+02:00
lgbtequal marriage

Share this article

'Man plus man doesn’t go': Swiss politician’s gay marriage tweet
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
9 May 2018
16:47 CEST+02:00
A politician with Switzerland’s conservative Christian Democratic People's Party (CVP) sparked anger on Wednesday when he appeared to suggest two men couldn’t marry.

The debate kicked off when fellow CVP politician Michael Kaufmann tweeted a message from former Swiss president Ruth Metzler-Arnold calling for the Swiss parliament to ensure same-sex couples had full equality with heterosexual couples.

Although Switzerland introduced civil partnership for same-sex couples in 2005, these couples do not enjoy full equality with married couples on issues including tax, social security, adoption and fertility treatment.

A Swiss parliamentary commission is set to meet on May 17th to discuss the legal ramifications of allowing gay marriage. The issue will then go before the full parliament for discussion in the summer 2019 session.

But Kaufmann’s tweet of support for equal marriage rights did not sit well with the president of the CVP in the canton on Lucerne Christian Ineichen.  He replied that “we should stay within the limits of biology”.

Asked by Kaufmann to clarify what he meant by the “limits of biology”, Ineichen said: “Man +woman: OK. Woman+Woman: sort of OK. Man+Man: not OK.”

The comment sparked angry reactions, with Marco Baumann of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in Lucerne and a board member for gay rights group Pink Cross Switzerland, saying the Lucerne wing of the CVP was displaying its “backward-looking, deeply conservative face”.

Meanwhile, Michael Kaufmann described the comments as “un-Christian”.

Ineichen was quick to clarify that he was referring to the adoption rights and not gay marriage as such.

"Woman can organise a pregnancy. But two men simply cannot make a child together," he told Swiss news site Watson.

“I believe family policy should be guided by the rules imposed by biology,” he told regional daily Luzerner Zeitung.

He said he accepted “new ways of living and partnership models” but “found it difficult when that suddenly means turning the whole idea of families on its head”.

“It’s noteworthy that those very people who always demand tolerance are very intolerant towards people like me who have different opinions,” he said.

But he conceded his party didn’t share his opinion and said he would support the CVP.

The right to marriage and a family are enshrined under Article 14 of the Swiss constitution.

On May 17th, the legal affairs committee of the Swiss lower house will discuss whether legal changes or a constitutional amendment are necessary to allow for gay marriage.

If the commission and the parliament decide the constitution must be changed, this would need to be ratified in a popular referendum.

So-called equal marriage in Switzerland would also have an impact on the naturalisation of foreign residents. 

Currently, foreign spouses of Swiss citizens are eligible for facilitated naturalisation, an easier process than the longer ‘standard' naturalisation process. If equal marriage were law, same-sex spouses and heterosexual civil partners could then be eligible for the facilitated system.

As of January 2018, same-sex couples can adopt adopt their partner's children from a previous relationship

At the time that law was discussed in parliament some MPs opposing the move said they feared it was a ‘salami' tactic that could lead to legalising adoption for single gay people and surrogacy. However a campaign to launch a referendum against the law change failed to get the required number of signatures.

 

lgbtequal marriage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is the least punctual train in Switzerland
  2. Trump sends personal thank you note to Swiss police chief
  3. The seriously funny business of getting US expats in Switzerland to vote in the midterms
  4. Romantic gesture ends in huge bill for travellers at Zurich airport
  5. Cocaine is delivered faster than pizza in Switzerland: study
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/05
UEFA Champions League 2018 Discussion
10/05
I need a job so badly!
09/05
Schwarzwurzel
09/05
Looking for a tennis partner in Zug / Zurich
09/05
Buying Dog food cheaper...
09/05
Big Swiss wrestling competition (and Yodel!)...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement