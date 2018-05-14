Six totally Swiss wedding gifts in honour of Meghan Markle's Zurich ancestry

Meghan Markle has Swiss ancestors on her father's side. Photo: AFP

When Prince Harry marries US actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, one group of TV viewers in Switzerland will be watching with particular interest.

Local authorities in Glattfelden in the canton of Zurich have organised a special public screening of the wedding of the year at a local cultural centre to honour the fact Markle has a Swiss ancestor.

Late last year, research by US historian Charles H. Glatfelter showed that the former actress is related through her father to Kaspar Glattfelder who left Glattfelden in 1743. The family eventually settled in Philadelphia.

Recently, Glattfelden commune president Ernst Gassmann sent a letter official inviting Markle and Prince Harry to visit the area, according to local press.

While it is unlikely the royal couple will take him up on the offer, we have come up with some typically Swiss gifts for the couple to fit every (bulging) budget, ordered from cheapest to most expensive.

Swiss chocolate truffles with edible gold

A satin-covered gift box, the finest chocolate from Ecuador, and the completely unnecessary addition of edible gold: these truffles are the height of decadence. At around 20 francs a pop, they are also a steal – if you have a royal-sized wallet.

Wenger 16999 Swiss Army Knife Giant

With an astonishing 87 implements including everything from a compass to a fish scaler, this is the Swiss army knife of princes. On Amazon the price is listed as $9,999 dollars although we do feel for this price, they could have thrown in the $8.50 shipping costs for free.

Maîtres du Temps Chapter One Round Transparence watch

This is Swiss watch making at its most decadent. Just 11 of these 18-karat red gold pieces were ever made. Featuring 58 jewels and 96 components, this watch will set you back an eye-watering $540,000.

A night in the world’s most expensive hotel suite (in Geneva)

At a reported cost of 80,000 francs a night, the Royal Penthouse Suite at Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson is said to be the most expensive hotel room in the world. As you would expect, you get plenty for your money, including 12 bedrooms and 12 marble bathrooms. There’s also an oversized reinforced safe while the windows are bullet-proof.

Schloss Teufen

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a new home, or just a place for quiet weekend breaks, this neo-Gothic castle in the canton of Zurich could do the trick. Built in 1850, it features ten bedrooms and five bathrooms. The cellar also doubles as a huge party space, which could suit Prince Harry.

A 185 million-franc luxury villa in St Moritz

The absurd Lonsdaleite villa in the billionaire resort playground of St Moritz in Switzerland’s Graubünden canton has seven floors: most of them underground. One of the walls in the living room is floor-to-ceiling mink fur. There’s also a secret James Bond-style office opened by pressing a hidden button. Oh, and the views of the Alps aren’t bad either.