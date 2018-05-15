Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss Tesla accident: carmaker says investigations ongoing

The Local
15 May 2018
14:29 CEST+02:00
teslaelectric car

Share this article

Swiss Tesla accident: carmaker says investigations ongoing
A Tesla vehicle in China in 2017. File photo: AFP
The Local
15 May 2018
14:29 CEST+02:00
Updated: US carmaker Telsa says investigations into an accident involving one of its cars in southern Switzerland on May 10th are still ongoing with the cause not yet known despite speculation by local firefighters that the vehicle’s batteries may have been to blame.

The 48-year-old died when his Tesla caught fire after he slammed into a crash barrier on the A2 motorway in southern Ticino. It is not known whether the autopilot function of the Tesla car was activated at the time.

“In the wake of this violent impact, the lithium ion batteries could have provoked a process known as 'thermal runaway', that is, a rapid and unstoppable increase in temperature,” said Bellinzona firefighters in a Facebook post on Monday.

That Facebook post has since been deleted with a less detailed post published in its place. But the original post was quoted by various regional news sources.

“In exceptional circumstances, lithium ion batteries can experience a sudden and unstoppable rise in temperature – a sort of chain reaction that can lead to a breakdown of the thermal equilibrium of the system and to the complete destruction of the batteries and the car,” fire safety expert Guido Zaccarelli said in an article quoted by the Bellinzona fire brigade.

But cantonal police in Ticino told Swiss news agency SDA that nothing suggested at this stage that batteries were the cause. They said investigations were ongoing.

Tesla made the following statement on the matter: “We are deeply saddened by this accident, and we are working to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation to local authorities. Tesla has not yet received any data from the car and thus does not know the facts of what occurred, although it appeared to be a high speed collision."

teslaelectric car
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how much people earn in Switzerland
  2. SBB rules out free Wi-Fi for Swiss trains
  3. Meghan Markle and the long reach of the IRS: What US citizens living abroad need to know
  4. Why a Zurich lawyer is being targeted in Russiagate
  5. Six totally Swiss wedding gifts in honour of Meghan Markle's Zurich ancestry
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/05
Modernist furniture - where to sell?
16/05
Ledig
16/05
BMW Retrofits and Tax Return
16/05
Working at an international organisation in Geneva
16/05
Down Payment Usually Required?
16/05
SBB Tageskarte from Die Post
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement