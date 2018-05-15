Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 May 2018
14:53 CEST+02:00
palestinegaza

Share this article

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza
A Palestinian man on Monday during clashes with Israeli forces over the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 May 2018
14:53 CEST+02:00
The UN rights office said on Tuesday it seemed that any Palestinian protesting in Gaza, regardless of whether they pose an imminent threat, is "liable" to be killed by Israeli forces.

"The mere fact of approaching a fence is not a lethal, life-threatening act, so that does not warrant being shot," rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.

"It seems that anyone is liable to be shot dead," he added, stressing that international laws which apply to Israel make clear that "lethal force may only be used as a measure of last, not first, resort."

"It is not acceptable to say that 'this is Hamas and therefore this is OK'," Colville added, in an apparent dismissal of Israel's justification for the high casualty levels among Palestinians in clashes along the flashpoint border. 

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, of being behind the protests and says it is merely defending its territory.

Colville also noted that a double amputee was among the Palestinians killed.

"How much threat can a double amputee be making from the other side of a large fortified fence?" he asked. 

UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Tuesday that "those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account."

Most of the 59 Gazans who died Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza's health ministry said.

At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

palestinegaza
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how much people earn in Switzerland
  2. SBB rules out free Wi-Fi for Swiss trains
  3. Meghan Markle and the long reach of the IRS: What US citizens living abroad need to know
  4. Why a Zurich lawyer is being targeted in Russiagate
  5. Six totally Swiss wedding gifts in honour of Meghan Markle's Zurich ancestry
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/05
BMW Retrofits and Tax Return
16/05
Modernist furniture - where to sell?
16/05
Strange situation with landlord and Nachmieter
16/05
SBB Tageskarte from Die Post
16/05
Mortgage and securities
16/05
Zürich hotdog for 250 CHF
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement