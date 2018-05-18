Switzerland gets first-ever treetop walk

The canopy walk is pram-friendly. Photo: Swiss Tourism

Eastern Switzerland has a new tourist attraction in the form of a beautiful treetop walkway that rises up to 50 metres off the forest floor and allows people to experience the flora and fauna in a whole new way.

The walkway in Mogelsberg, near the city of St Gallen and its Unesco-protected abbey, offers views over the Necker Valley and even as far off as the dramatic Churfirsten mountain range and the Appenzellerland region.

The pram-friendly canopy walk is open daily until October and entry costs 15 francs for adults and 8 francs for children.

Photo: Swiss tourism

There is also a forest playground for children underneath the walkway, along with barbeque areas.

Construction of the walkway, a first for Switzerland, involved over 60 tonnes of steel and cost around 3 million francs according to regional daily St Galler Tagblatt.

Authorities hope the project will help boost tourism in a region which is often overlooked by visitors.