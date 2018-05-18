Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Switzerland gets first-ever treetop walk

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 May 2018
12:04 CEST+02:00
st gallentourism

Share this article

Switzerland gets first-ever treetop walk
The canopy walk is pram-friendly. Photo: Swiss Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 May 2018
12:04 CEST+02:00
Eastern Switzerland has a new tourist attraction in the form of a beautiful treetop walkway that rises up to 50 metres off the forest floor and allows people to experience the flora and fauna in a whole new way.

The walkway in Mogelsberg, near the city of St Gallen and its Unesco-protected abbey, offers views over the Necker Valley and even as far off as the dramatic Churfirsten mountain range and the Appenzellerland region.

The pram-friendly canopy walk is open daily until October and entry costs 15 francs for adults and 8 francs for children.

Photo: Swiss tourism

There is also a forest playground for children underneath the walkway, along with barbeque areas.

Construction of the walkway, a first for Switzerland, involved over 60 tonnes of steel and cost around 3 million francs according to regional daily St Galler Tagblatt.

Authorities hope the project will help boost tourism in a region which is often overlooked by visitors.

 

st gallentourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: why Zug is becoming the best place to live in Switzerland
  2. Swiss police arrest man in Deadpool costume
  3. Updated: Swiss Islamic council members in court over alleged terrorist propaganda video
  4. UN Palestinian refugee agency 'part of the problem': Swiss foreign minister
  5. Switzerland gets first-ever treetop walk
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/05
Canyon purecycling online bike order
19/05
Anyone travelling south for the holidays?
19/05
Light Fittings
19/05
Did Windows 10 kill my laptop ?
19/05
Becoming a professor
19/05
Slippery Albis Pass (Langnau)
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement