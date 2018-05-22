Is this 91-franc kebab with wagyu beef Switzerland's most expensive?

Each kebab contains 140 grams of Wagyu beef.

Even in Zurich, 91 francs (€70, $90) is a lot for a kebab: but then again, not all kebabs are like this.

Brothers Ali, Hüseyin and Murti Ayverdi know they are onto a good thing.

Their two restaurants in Zurich are doing such good business that neighbours are complaining about the resulting traffic: a sure sign something is going right.

“Our restaurants are at a capacity. We are selling seven tonnes of meat a month,” Hüseyin Ayverdi told Swiss news portal 20 Minuten recently.

A large part of the success is down to the brothers’ gourmet creations like a kebab with pesto and arugola.

And now, with the opening of a third Ayverdi’s restaurant in Zurich’s Kreis 3 district, they plan to add more gourmet varieties to the list including an Asian kebab with grilled vegetables and avocado and a kebab made using the burratta, a buffalo milk cheese made with mozzarella and cream.

But the most surprising item on the new menu is a 91-franc kebab made with Japanese Wagyu beef – the world’s most expensive.

Each kebab contains 140 grams of Wagyu rib-eye and filet steak and is served in brioche bread specially created for the purpose.

“In a restaurant, you normally pay 100 francs for 100 grams [of wagyu beef], said Ali Ayverdi, justifying the cost of the gourmet kebab.

The brothers are also proud to be able to say they have managed to ensure everything on the menu is sourced from Switzerland: except for the Wagyu.