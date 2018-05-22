Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Is this 91-franc kebab with wagyu beef Switzerland's most expensive?

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 May 2018
09:46 CEST+02:00
kebabdiningrestaurants

Share this article

Is this 91-franc kebab with wagyu beef Switzerland's most expensive?
Each kebab contains 140 grams of Wagyu beef.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 May 2018
09:46 CEST+02:00
Even in Zurich, 91 francs (€70, $90) is a lot for a kebab: but then again, not all kebabs are like this.

Brothers Ali, Hüseyin and Murti Ayverdi know they are onto a good thing.

Their two restaurants in Zurich are doing such good business that neighbours are complaining about the resulting traffic: a sure sign something is going right.

“Our restaurants are at a capacity. We are selling seven tonnes of meat a month,” Hüseyin Ayverdi told Swiss news portal 20 Minuten recently.

A large part of the success is down to the brothers’ gourmet creations like a kebab with pesto and arugola. 

Read also: Woman accidentally gives 7,600-franc tip to Swiss kebab restaurant

And now, with the opening of a third Ayverdi’s restaurant in Zurich’s Kreis 3 district, they plan to add more gourmet varieties to the list including an Asian kebab with grilled vegetables and avocado and a kebab made using the burratta, a buffalo milk cheese made with mozzarella and cream.

But the most surprising item on the new menu is a 91-franc kebab made with Japanese Wagyu beef – the world’s most expensive.

Each kebab contains 140 grams of Wagyu rib-eye and filet steak and is served in brioche bread specially created for the purpose.

 “In a restaurant, you normally pay 100 francs for 100 grams [of wagyu beef], said Ali Ayverdi, justifying the cost of the gourmet kebab.

The brothers are also proud to be able to say they have managed to ensure everything on the menu is sourced from Switzerland: except for the Wagyu.

kebabdiningrestaurants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden beat Swiss to win ice hockey world title in shoot-out drama
  2. Is this 91-franc kebab with wagyu beef Switzerland's most expensive?
  3. 'Shadow government' playing key role in Swiss politics: report
  4. Swiss mining giant Glencore may face UK probe over Congo deals
  5. Taiwan pleads for access to key WHO meeting in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/05
UK qualified doctor working in switzerland
23/05
Mutual consent
23/05
Looking for table tennis partner [between Sursee...
23/05
Siren alarm tomorrow.
22/05
Expired UK passport, flying tomorrow eve. Any...
22/05
Will/Probate question
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement