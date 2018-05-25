Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bear warning issued to hikers in Bernese Oberland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
11:08 CEST+02:00
bearhiker

Share this article

Bear warning issued to hikers in Bernese Oberland
M29 has recently reappeared in Switzerland. Photo: Canton of Bern hunting inspectorate
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
11:08 CEST+02:00
Hikers drawn to the Bernese Oberland this weekend by fine weather are being alerted to the chance of an encounter with a bear.

It follows numerous sightings of the animal in the region over the Whitsun holiday weekend.

In one, student Marcel Thönen was driving along the right bank of Lake Thun shortly after midnight on Sunday when a bear suddenly appeared ahead of him on the road, forcing him to break.

“I was shocked; I never expected to come across anything like this,” Thönen said, according to news website 20 Minuten.

The hunting inspectorate of the canton of Bern confirmed that the animal filmed by Thönen was a bear.

Now, with the weekend approaching, it has issued an information sheet telling hikers how to behave if they spot a bear.

While stressing that bears are generally very shy, and the likelihood of meeting one in the wild is low, it warns that animals that have lost their fear may pose a risk.

Hikers taking a walk in an area where bears have been spotted are advised to stick to footpaths, avoid areas with dense fruit bushes, keep dogs on the leash and avoid dropping rubbish or food scraps.

In the unlikely event of an encounter with a bear, it is recommended that walkers alert the animal to their presence by speaking at a normal volume, retreat slowly and avoid behaviour that could be seen as aggressive, such as yelling. 

The bear that was sighted in the Beatenberg area of the Bernese Oberland is thought to be the animal known as M29.

It is likely to be the same bear that just last month took workers at the Engelberg Titlis ski area in central Switzerland by surprise when it passed close by.

Read also: Brown bear strolls across Swiss ski slope

M29, which is thought to have been born in Italy in winter 2013 before migrating to Switzerland in April 2016, reappeared last year in the cantons of Bern and Uri.

M29's appearance in Bern last year was the first time a wild bear had been spotted in the canton in 190 years

Bears made a return to Switzerland in 2005 after being absent from the country for over a century.

 

bearhiker
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland has fifth 'most powerful' passport in the world
  2. Here are the jobs that need filling in Switzerland
  3. Swiss retiree invents 'king of all barbecues'
  4. Switzerland annual emergency siren test to be repeated today
  5. Zurich wants to let bike riders run (some) red lights
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/05
Inheritance and spouse assets
25/05
Statue of Marx unveiled in his German hometown..
25/05
Paypal debt collection from germany after me
25/05
EV and PHEV corner
25/05
Pillar 3A insurance - how to cancel without...
25/05
UEFA Champions League 2018 Discussion
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement