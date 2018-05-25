Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss sense of security increases: report

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
12:22 CEST+02:00
securityterror

Share this article

Swiss sense of security increases: report
swiss-image.ch/Nico Schaerer
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
12:22 CEST+02:00
In 2018 the Swiss generally feel very safe, are optimistic about Switzerland’s future and less pessimistic than in the past about the global political situation.

These are the findings of the Security 2018 study conducted by the Military Academy and Centre for Security Studies at the ETH Zurich.

Since 1999 the annual survey has evaluated trends in public opinion on foreign, security and defence policy issues.

In the 2018 report special attention was paid to the fight against terrorism, the authors said.

Source: ETH

At 95 percent, the Swiss sense of security is “very high”, the ETH said, and significantly more respondents feel safe in public areas.

Fear of crime is minimal and has not changed in comparison with last year.

But there is more confidence around with 85 percent of Swiss saying they are optimistic about Switzerland’s future, compared with 80 percent in 2017.

Asked about what was more important, personal freedom or protection against terror attacks, 64 percent said the latter.

They agreed with the statement that all means should be used to fight terrorism, even if this meant limiting personal freedoms.

“Combined with the strong support for increased measures to tackle terrorism (89 percent) this shows that the issue remains a high priority in 2018,” the authors concluded.

A majority trust the security services’ ability to fight terrorism; 62 percent agreed that increased security measures could prevent terror attacks.

Trust in Swiss institutions and authorities in general is higher than the long-term average, the authors said.

The police are trusted most, followed by the courts and the federal government.

 

securityterror
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland has fifth 'most powerful' passport in the world
  2. Here are the jobs that need filling in Switzerland
  3. Swiss retiree invents 'king of all barbecues'
  4. Switzerland annual emergency siren test to be repeated today
  5. Zurich wants to let bike riders run (some) red lights
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/05
Online shopping outside EU
25/05
Salt Fiber Box
25/05
Vaud: taking over the rent and owner wants...
25/05
Looking for female basketball players Zurich
25/05
Inheritance and spouse assets
25/05
Statue of Marx unveiled in his German hometown..
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement