Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

PWC eying share of lucrative Swiss asylum seeker industry

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 May 2018
11:02 CEST+02:00
refugeesasylum seekers

Share this article

PWC eying share of lucrative Swiss asylum seeker industry
Eritrean asylum seekers at the Einsiedeln Abbey in the canton of Schwyz in 2014. File photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 May 2018
11:02 CEST+02:00
Global professional services network PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) could join forces with the Swiss Red Cross in a bid that would see it providing legal advice to asylum seekers.

"I can confirm that we are following the call for bids with interest and see ourselves as potential participants," PWC spokesperson Eva Oberholzer told Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.

Of the potential partnership with the Red Cross, she said: "We are convinced that our core competencies will complement each other."

Read also: Eritreans protest in Bern against tough new asylum laws

In the coming months, Swiss migration authorities are set to announce which services will be outsourced as part of sweeping changes to the country’s asylum system. Those contracts are expected to worth a total in the hundreds of millions.

Among the reforms is access to free legal advice for asylum seekers, and it is this service that PWC has now said it may bid for.

The contract is thought to be worth 25–35 million francs a year.

The new reforms to the Swiss asylum system are designed to speed up the asylum process by guaranteeing faster deportation for people whose applications are rejected and more rapid integration into the job market for those given permission to stay.

To carry out these tasks the Swiss government has spent around 550 to 600 million francs on building and renovating 20 dedicated reception and processing centres.

Annual running costs are expected to be 150 to 200 million francs with many services going to external suppliers.

Read also: Switzerland's tough stance on immigrants criticised by Amnesty International

refugeesasylum seekers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss sense of security increases: report
  2. Bear warning issued to hikers in Bernese Oberland
  3. Platini says FIFA must now end his ban, but probe goes on
  4. Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/05
Paying deposit directly to Wincasa
28/05
Facebook are prudes
28/05
Why is SVP popular?
28/05
I blew a bargain
28/05
Lookin for trifle bowl
28/05
Drilling a hole in a glass carboy: Basel
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement