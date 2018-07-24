Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Austrian family steal Swiss taxi and crash into parked boat

Austrian family steal Swiss taxi and crash into parked boat
The crashed stolen taxi. Photo: St Gallen Police.
A 60-year-old Swiss taxi driver was assaulted in St Gallen by an Austrian man and his wife, who then made off with the taxi before crashing it soon after.

A 38-year-old Austrian man and his 34-year-old wife assaulted the taxi driver in the Swiss city of St Gallen before stealing his taxi shortly after midnight on Sunday July 22nd.

The couple, travelling with their 10-year-old daughter, then made their way in the stolen taxi towards the town of Goldach – a municipality in the constituency of Rorschach, northeast Switzerland – before the man "drove the car over a lawn, collided with a parked boat and drove through a hedge," according to a report by St Gallen police.

The family then attempted to escape on foot before being apprehended shortly after by police. The man apparently had no driving license and was not in a fit condition to be operating a car.

The assaulted taxi driver was hospitalized with head injuries; the daughter of the couple who stole the taxi also sustained minor injuries in the accident and required medical treatment.  

The assailants are Austrian but live in the canton of St Gallen. Police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward by calling the police station in Thal on this number: 058 229 80 00.

