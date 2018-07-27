Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Newcastle United sign Swiss defender Fabian Schaer

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 July 2018
08:57 CEST+02:00
footballsport

Share this article

Newcastle United sign Swiss defender Fabian Schaer
Switzerland's Fabian Schaer (l) in action during the 2018 World Cup. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 July 2018
08:57 CEST+02:00
Newcastle United announced on Thursday July 26th the signing of Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer from Deportivo La Coruna.

Schaer played in three of Switzerland's four games at the World Cup in Russia, helping the Swiss to progress from Group E - along with Brazil - before missing their last-16 defeat by Sweden through suspension.

He made 25 appearances for Deportivo in La Liga last season, having moved to the Spanish outfit from 1899 Hoffenheim a year ago.

The defender, 26, is the Magpies' fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Slovakia's Martin Dubravka and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng and the loan capture of Brazilian Kenedy.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Schaer. "The club is a really big club for me. It has a big name and it is a brilliant chance for me.

"I'm not like a typical defender. I, of course, defend but I'm quite good with the ball. "I like to play, I want to build up the game from behind and I think that is a strength of mine. I have also scored some headers. That could also be a strength and hopefully I can use it here."

Manager Rafa Benitez said: "I'm really pleased to welcome Fabian to Newcastle United. He is an international, did well in the World Cup and has great experience. He adds competition in this position and that is a positive for the team."

READ MORE: Liverpool sign Switzerland winger Shaqiri

footballsport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's 12 prettiest villages for 2018
  3. Man in Switzerland filmed neighbours' young daughters with camera hidden in pen
  4. Somali mother first to be sentenced under new law in Switzerland for genital mutilation of daughters
  5. Former Spanish king accused by alleged former lover of holding secret Swiss bank accounts to launder funds
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's 12 prettiest villages for 2018
  3. Man in Switzerland filmed neighbours' young daughters with camera hidden in pen
  4. Somali mother first to be sentenced under new law in Switzerland for genital mutilation of daughters
  5. Former Spanish king accused by alleged former lover of holding secret Swiss bank accounts to launder funds
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Bike all the BEST Swiss climbs on a Road bike
19/07
How Is The Software Engineering Industry In...
19/07
Banking legal job for wife
19/07
Being a top performer - mention it during interview...
19/07
Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter in Switzerland?
19/07
Déloyal
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
05/07
Confidential: Help needed with sex
26/06
Discuss with us per SKYPE on Sundays
11/06
Looking for Ursula Rothstein
07/06
child adoption advice
View all notices
Advertisement