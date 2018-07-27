Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swiss nuclear power plant forced to reduce production as warmer waters in river struggle to cool reactors

27 July 2018
12:55 CEST+02:00
energy

Swiss nuclear power plant forced to reduce production as warmer waters in river struggle to cool reactors
The Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP.
27 July 2018
12:55 CEST+02:00
The Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant in the canton of Bern has announced it is reducing its output due to the rising temperature in the river Aar, which cools the plant's reactors.

The plant this week announced it has reduced its energy production by more than 10 per cent because of the record temperatures in Switzerland. The hottest summer since 1864 has seen water temperatures in many water bodies rise above 23 degrees Celsius, threatening aquatic fauna, and now energy supplies.

"We have reduced the reactors' power to 89 per cent," Tobias Habegger, a spokesman for the BKW Group, the energy company that manages the plant, told Swiss news portal 20 Minutes.

The Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant is obliged by law to reduce production once temperatures in the Aar river exceed 20.5 degrees Celsius. This is the second reduction – already on July 5th the power plant was ordered to reduce production as a safety precaution, according to the same report. 

The nuclear power station in Mühleberg is the first to have had to curtail production because of the current heatwave. The nearby power plant in Beznau is functioning normally. That plant only has to take similar safety precautions once temperatures in the Aar river exceed 32 Celsius. 

The Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant, which has been active since 1972, will be the first in Switzerland to be disconnected as of December 2019, according to a statement by the BKW Group. 

READ MORE: Sizzling temperatures leading to 'catastrophe' for fish in Swiss lakes and rivers 

