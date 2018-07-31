Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One Swiss cyclist killed and one hospitalized in Tajikistan attack

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 July 2018
11:08 CEST+02:00
terrorism

Share this article

One Swiss cyclist killed and one hospitalized in Tajikistan attack
Tajik Minister of the Interior Ramazon Hamro Rahimzoda addressing a press conference in Dushanbe on July 30, 2018. Photo: Shodmon Kholov/AFPTV/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 July 2018
11:08 CEST+02:00
Four cyclists were killed and three wounded in Tajikistan in a vicious attack on Sunday July 29th. The Tajik government attributed responsibility to the outlawed Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, while Islamic State also claimed responsibility.

The seven cyclists were apparently run over by a man in a car who then fled. A group of men armed with firearms and knives then killed four cyclists and wounded three others.

A Swiss man was killed in the attack and a Swiss woman was hospitalized with severe knife wounds, according to a report in Swiss news portal 20 Minutes. 

A 56-year-old Dutch citizen and two US citizens were also killed in the attack. Nicolas Moerman, a cyclist who arrived at the scene soon after, told a Flemish news station: "I asked what had happened and the first thing someone said was that they had been hit by a car and that the people who had come out had started to stab them with knives."

The attack occurred in the region of Danghara, approximately 150 kilometres southeast of the Central Asian nation's capital Dushanbe. 

The route, which runs not only through the desert but also at attitudes of more than 4,000 metres, is popular with intrepid cyclists. 

The Tajik government attributed the attack to the opposition Islamic extremist Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan. Islamic State (IS), however, has also claimed responsibility. 

The attack had originally been deemed an accident by the Tajik Ministry of the Interior, according to a statement published on July 29th.

A subsequent communiqué said the car involved had been recovered in the village of Torbulok in the Danghara District. Tajik police have apparently identified the culprits and detained them. Two resisted and were killed, according to that statement

Tajik news sources claimed five suspects, all trained in Iran, had been killed in subsequent operations. 

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular services to the Swiss survivor. 

 

 

 

terrorism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's 12 prettiest villages for 2018
  3. Man in Switzerland filmed neighbours' young daughters with camera hidden in pen
  4. Somali mother first to be sentenced under new law in Switzerland for genital mutilation of daughters
  5. Former Spanish king accused by alleged former lover of holding secret Swiss bank accounts to launder funds
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's 12 prettiest villages for 2018
  3. Man in Switzerland filmed neighbours' young daughters with camera hidden in pen
  4. Somali mother first to be sentenced under new law in Switzerland for genital mutilation of daughters
  5. Former Spanish king accused by alleged former lover of holding secret Swiss bank accounts to launder funds
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Bike all the BEST Swiss climbs on a Road bike
19/07
How Is The Software Engineering Industry In...
19/07
Banking legal job for wife
19/07
Being a top performer - mention it during interview...
19/07
Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter in Switzerland?
19/07
Déloyal
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
05/07
Confidential: Help needed with sex
26/06
Discuss with us per SKYPE on Sundays
11/06
Looking for Ursula Rothstein
07/06
child adoption advice
View all notices
Advertisement