Paraglider jumps into Lake Lucerne (and injures himself) ahead of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Swiss event

2 August 2018
12:45 CEST+02:00
David Colturi paraglides into Lake Lucerne. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool.
2 August 2018
12:45 CEST+02:00
A US cliff diver jumped into Lake Lucerne in view of gaping passengers on a steam boat on Swiss National Day as a stunt to promote next weekend's cliff diving event in Sisikon in the canton of Uri.

American cliff diver David Colturi injured himself as he paraglided into the lake, beside Tell's Chapel – near where William Tell is said to have escaped from the boat of a bailiff by jumping into the lake – as a promotion jump for the cliff diving event which takes place on Saturday on Lake Lucerne.

Colturi will now be forced to sit out the world series event on the weekend. "Even though in our sport accidents can happen every day, even after intense preparation, it is regrettable that it happened to me," said Colturi, in a statement released by Red Bull.

The stunt preceded the fourth stage of the Red Bull World Cliff Diving Series, which is scheduled to take place in Sisikon on August 5th, starting from 15.30. 

That event, which sees a a return of the extreme sport to Switzerland after an eight year absence, will also be the first time women will be seen in action in the official competition in the Alpine nation.

Twenty four male and female world class cliff divers are set to compete in Sisikon.  

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event can be followed live on Saturday here. The event take place near the Rütli meadow where the Switzerland Confederation was founded in the late 13th century.

 

 

 

