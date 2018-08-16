Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Switzerland will not sign treaty banning nuclear bombs (for now)

George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 August 2018
09:48 CEST+02:00
icannuclear weaponsdisarmament

Share this article

Switzerland will not sign treaty banning nuclear bombs (for now)
Activists with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). Photo: AFP
George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 August 2018
09:48 CEST+02:00
The Swiss government has decided to hold off on signing up to a landmark United Nations treaty that would ban nuclear weapons.

The comprehensive Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) was adopted by 122 countries in New York in 2017, although the nine nuclear powers were not part of that group.

It prohibits nuclear weapon activities including development, testing, production, acquisition, possession and stockpiling, among others.

The treaty was promoted by the Geneva-based organisation International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) which received a Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts.

Switzerland adopted the treaty last year but asked for clarification on a number of issues. The TPNW will not come into force until at least 50 countries have ratified it.

Now, the Swiss government have said it will not sign the treaty “at this juncture”.

In a statement on Wednesday explaining the decision, the Federal Council said that while it remained committed to nuclear disarmament, “the arguments against joining the TPNW outweighed the potential opportunities of joining” at this time.

Citing the findings of a parliamentary working group, the Swiss government said that “in the current international context, the TPNW entails risks in terms of both the continued advancement of disarmament diplomacy and Switzerland's security policy interests”.

The working group report itself notes that should Switzerland sign up to the TPNW, it would, in extreme cases of self-defence “reduce its freedom of action and abandon the option of explicitly placing itself under a nuclear umbrella within the framework” of self-defence alliances “not least with nuclear weapon states or their allies” – taken by Swiss daily Tages Anzeiger to be a reference to NATO.

Switzerland said it would “closely monitor further developments and remain committed in this matter” and would re-examine its position in the future as necessary.

Read also: Kim Jong Un wants to meet Donald Trump in Switzerland - report

icannuclear weaponsdisarmament
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Protests after five women brutally attacked in Geneva
  2. Are new language tests putting people off applying for Swiss citizenship?
  3. Real Swiss jobless rate double official figure: report
  4. This is how Switzerland’s new 200-franc note looks
  5. Oversized Swiss cows 'too big for their stalls'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Protests after five women brutally attacked in Geneva
  2. Are new language tests putting people off applying for Swiss citizenship?
  3. Real Swiss jobless rate double official figure: report
  4. This is how Switzerland’s new 200-franc note looks
  5. Oversized Swiss cows 'too big for their stalls'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/08
Accountant licensing
16/08
Luggage
16/08
Turkish Lira is in free fall...Time to take...
16/08
Citizenship applications down after new law...
16/08
ECA (as in eca-vaud.ch)
16/08
Could I put a larger lump sum into the third...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement