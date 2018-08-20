Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Wanted: Restaurant managers for 'most beautiful’ place in world

George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 August 2018
11:14 CEST+02:00
tourismwildkirchli

Share this article

Wanted: Restaurant managers for 'most beautiful’ place in world
Is the Äscher a victim of its own success? Photo: Aescher Alpstein
George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 August 2018
11:14 CEST+02:00
The current tenants of Switzerland’s world-famous Äscher restaurant are moving on at the end of the current season meaning new managers will be needed for the inn made famous by National Geographic.

Until 2015, the inn, perched on a cliff above the village of Wasserauen in the canton of Apenzell Innerrhoden was an insider’s secret.

But the Äscher restaurant, which is near the so-called 'Wildkirchli' caves with their prehistoric remains, has now become a hit – largely thanks to the Internet.

In 2014, it was named one of the five most interesting restaurants in the world in the Huffington Post and received a big boost when Ashton Kutscher posted a much-shared link mentioning the inn on Facebook.

Then the Äscher – a cable car ride and a short walk from Wasserauen – got a huge seal of approval when it featured on the cover of National Geographic’s ‘Destinations of a Lifetime’ special.

It is now a hugely popular destination for Swiss and foreign tourists alike and a Swiss Instagram staple.

The current managers, Nicole and Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche, took over the restaurant in 2014 and have overseen a huge rise in popularity for the inn.

But they have decided to move on at the end of the current season, on November 1st, according to a statement from Apenzell Innerrhoden.

New tenants will then be sought for the restaurant.

Since the rise in popularity of the location, there have been concerns about the number of visitors.

Back in 2015, Swiss hobby photographer Peter Böhi, the man behind the shot that featured on the cover of National Geographic, said he feared the Äscher could be overrun.

 

A post shared by Consiglia Bleve (@konsy90) on

And last year, the current managers decided to stop offering accommodation, saying that the wanted the extra room for them and their three children.

They also said that doing away with accommodation space for 35 people would make more room for locals on weekends.

tourismwildkirchli
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over handshake refusal
  2. Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies in Switzerland
  3. Federer downs fellow Swiss Wawrinka to reach Cincinnati semis
  4. Tributes pour in on Sunday for former UN head Kofi Annan
  5. Tennis: Djokovic downs Federer to win Cincinnati crown
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over handshake refusal
  2. Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies in Switzerland
  3. Federer downs fellow Swiss Wawrinka to reach Cincinnati semis
  4. Tributes pour in on Sunday for former UN head Kofi Annan
  5. Tennis: Djokovic downs Federer to win Cincinnati crown
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/08
Trip Advice - first trip to Switzerland
20/08
French Riviera - renting a "boat/yacht"
20/08
Best rate CHF to USD
20/08
Dog breeding rules in CH
20/08
Wingo mobile
20/08
Zurich Games Show 14-16 Sept 2018
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement