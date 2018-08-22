Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Have we just seen the last ‘hot’ day of the Swiss summer?

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 August 2018
21:32 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwave

Share this article

Have we just seen the last ‘hot’ day of the Swiss summer?
A rainbow above the vineyard terraces of Lavaux on the banks of Lake Geneva on August 1st. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 August 2018
21:32 CEST+02:00
Temperatures hit 30C in much of Switzerland on Wednesday but there is a reasonable chance it won’t happen again for many of us.

After an extremely long summer, it could be that the magic 30-degree mark, which indicates a “hot” day for meteorologists, will not be reached again in most of Switzerland.

On Wednesday, temperatures hit a toasty 33.1C in Gösgen in the canton of Solothurn, an even 33C degrees in Basel-Binningen, and 31C or 32C in many other locations.

Read also: 16 drown as Swiss summer takes its toll

But Thursday is set to be a tad cooler, at least in the north of the country, while Friday will usher in a distinctly cooler and wetter spell in most areas.

The summer may make a return of sorts next week and “hot” days can be recorded in some locations in late August and even into September.

On the Swiss plateau, however, they occur in September only every five to ten years, weather service Meteonews reported on Wednesday.

The hottest temperature this month to date was 36.2C in Sion on August 5th.

The records for heat set in 2003 look set to stand if current forecasts are anything to go by.

weatherheatwave
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How Switzerland's iconic Äscher restaurant became a victim of its own success
  2. Here are the most popular baby names in Switzerland
  3. Driver fined for failing to go on green light
  4. Endless summer: Switzerland records eight 'hot' weekends in a row
  5. Wanted: Restaurant managers for 'most beautiful' place in world
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How Switzerland's iconic Äscher restaurant became a victim of its own success
  2. Here are the most popular baby names in Switzerland
  3. Driver fined for failing to go on green light
  4. Endless summer: Switzerland records eight 'hot' weekends in a row
  5. Wanted: Restaurant managers for 'most beautiful' place in world
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/08
Dog breeding rules in CH
22/08
Being asked to transfer 2nd pillar while at RAV
22/08
Landlord requesting copy of employment contract?
22/08
Pharma companies
22/08
Pregnancy before starting a new job
22/08
Thanks anti-vaxxers, you twats
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement