Geneva set to host talks on Syrian constitution next month

24 August 2018
17:12 CEST+02:00
genevaunsyria

Geneva set to host talks on Syrian constitution next month
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. Photo: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP.
24 August 2018
17:12 CEST+02:00
The UN peace envoy for Syria will host Iran, Russia and Turkey for talks on drafting a new Syrian constitution on September 11-12, a United Nations spokeswoman said on Friday August 24th.

Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has been tasked with setting up a committee to write a new constitution for the war-ravaged country. 

The main foreign powers backing the project are Syrian government allies Russia and Iran, as well as Turkey, which supports some opposition groups. 

Representatives of the three nations will meet de Mistura over two days at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva, spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told reporters. 

De Mistura has said he wants to have the constitutional committee in place before world leaders meet at the General Assembly in New York in late September. 

That will likely require further talks, including with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, but Vellucci said she had no details of additional meetings next month. 

De Mistura's previous efforts to negotiate an end to the Syrian conflict have achieved no breakthroughs. Talks featuring stakeholders were also held on the Syrian crisis in Geneva throughout 2017 with few breakthroughs achieved. 

READ ALSO:  'Serious' Syria talks in Geneva extended for two weeks

More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

 

genevaunsyria
