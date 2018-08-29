Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Federer dominates Nishioka to reach US Open 2nd round

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 August 2018
09:00 CEST+02:00
roger federer

Share this article

Federer dominates Nishioka to reach US Open 2nd round
Federer is seeded two behind Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows. MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 August 2018
09:00 CEST+02:00
Five-time champion Roger Federer eased into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday, beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

The Swiss great, seeded second at Flushing Meadows behind defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal, improved his perfect record in US Open first-round matches with his 18th win in 18 attempts.

As the opening attraction of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Federer escaped the worst of hot, humid conditions that punished players earlier in the day.

Nor did he meet much resistance from Nishioka, who was ranked 58th in the world last March before tearing a left knee ligament and sliding out of the top 150.

After rolling through the first two sets with the loss of just four games, Federer cruised to a 4-0 lead in the third. Up 5-1, he was unable to close out the match against Nishioka's serve, and then was broken on his first attempt to serve it out himself.

Federer, who claimed is 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, would put the match away two games later, finally sealing the win with a service winner.

"I'm very happy to be back in New York healthy," said Federer, who claimed five straight US Open titles from 2004–2008 but missed the 2016 edition and only made it to the quarter-finals last year.

He next faces France's Benoit Paire, a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) winner over Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.

roger federer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. British BASE jumper dies in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen area
  2. 'Show us your wages’: Swiss campaign aims to smash income taboo
  3. This is the best hotel in Switzerland (according to GaultMillau)
  4. Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich
  5. Switzerland unveils new measures to fight cyberattacks
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The French city where your MBA turns into a career

Two recent graduates of EMLYON in Lyon explain why both the business school and the city are perfect for ambitious students seeking international careers.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. British BASE jumper dies in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen area
  2. 'Show us your wages’: Swiss campaign aims to smash income taboo
  3. This is the best hotel in Switzerland (according to GaultMillau)
  4. Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich
  5. Switzerland unveils new measures to fight cyberattacks
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
Vaud canton to cap health insurance premiums...
30/08
Wow. Are they so prude in USA?!
30/08
Why do the Swiss drive with their lights on...
30/08
Jaguar XJ 2010 - XXX Spare parts
30/08
Start a business while working
30/08
Double punishment
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement