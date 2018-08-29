Flag fail: Swiss ambassador to Germany laughs off prop fiasco

The new Swiss ambassador to Germany had a rather inauspicious start to the job on Wednesday but was able to see the humour in the situation.

Paul Seger was wrapping up his recorded welcome message when things went south.

Just after Bern’s new man in Germany expressed his desire that the Swiss embassy in Berlin would be a “house of friendship” and a “meeting place”, the wind picked up, knocking over the German and Swiss flags beside him.

There was not a hint of icy Swiss diplomacy as the new ambassador burst out laughing.

The embassy didn’t try and hide the incident either, posting the resulting footage on Twitter.

Seger replaces Christine Schraner Burgener as the Swiss ambassador to Germany. Schraner Burgener was named the UN Special Envoy on Myanmar in May while Seger was formerly head of mission in Yangon.

