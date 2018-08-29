Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Switzerland enjoys red sunset...thanks to Canadian wildfires

29 August 2018
09:08 CEST+02:00
Switzerland enjoys red sunset...thanks to Canadian wildfires
A satellite image of British Colombia, Canada from August 15th. Handout/ NASA Earth Observatory/AFP
09:08 CEST+02:00
09:08 CEST+02:00
A dramatic dawn and sunset in parts of Switzerland on Tuesday was caused by smoke from wildfires in the Canadian province of British Colombia, meteorologists have said.

Soot and ash from the fires affecting almost 5,000 square kilometres in Canada’s westernmost province were carried across the Atlantic by westerly winds, SRF Meteo said in statement.

The smoke from the fires in the province, where a state of emergency has been declared, took around three and a half days to reach Switzerland.

On Tuesday morning, fine particles of soot and ash – measuring just 2 to 3 microns across – filtered the sunlight causing red and yellow-tinged sunrises.

The same effect was seen in the evening.

Soot readings also shot up dramatically at the Jungfraujoch saddle in the Bernese Oberland, a popular tourist destination nearly 3,500 metres above sea level.

The phenomenon was also noted in the canton of Ticino on Sunday, according to government meteorological service MeteoSuisse.

Read also: Waterspouts form over Swiss lakes as cool weather hits

weather
