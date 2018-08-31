Discount 'rescue fares' available for stranded SkyWork passengers

Passengers at Zurich Airport. Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP

Other carriers are offering SkyWork ticket holders discount fares if they find themselves stranded after the Swiss airline suddenly declared bankruptcy.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (Foca) has reached an agreement that will see Swiss, easyJet, Helvetic Airways and Germania offer SkyWork customers special "rescue fares", it announced on Friday.

The offer applies to passengers who booked a two-way ticket with the failed airline and now find themselves without a return flight.

It is valid on flights up to and including September 13th, the aviation authority said. Eligible passengers should not use usual booking methods but instead call airlines directly on the following numbers:

Swiss: +41 848 700 700 or +41 61 560 0526

+41 848 700 700 or +41 61 560 0526 Helvetic Airways: +41 44 270 8500

+41 44 270 8500 Germania: +41 43 508 3489

+41 43 508 3489 easyJet: +44 330 365 5030 calling from all countries, +49 180 600 0160 from Germany, 08 20 24 22 80 from France

Around 11,000 ticket holders and 100 staff are believed to be affected by SkyWork's bankruptcy.

The airline serviced 22 destinations around Europe this summer from its Bern-Belp base. But in a statement on Wednesday, the company said it was ceasing operations after attempts to team up with possible partners had made its financial position untenable.

Passengers affected can find more information about their rights on Foca's website.

Photo: Depositphotos

