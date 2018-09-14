QUIZ: Can you tell Sweden and Switzerland apart?

The confusion between Switzerland and Sweden is an ongoing headache (and source of humour) for people around the world. But do you know the difference? Take our quiz to find out.

For many people in the world, the fact that there are two European countries with very similar names appears a bridge too far.

In fact, it seems a lot of people have decided Switzerland and Sweden are one and the same – a single picture-perfect country full of snow, sensible (and stunningly attractive) blond(e)s and sturdy cars.

Picking up on this, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) even launched an advertising campaign in 2017 based on trips to the made-up country of 'Swederland' in a bid to teach people the difference between the two countries.

But has the situation really changed? Can you tell the two countries apart? Take our quiz to find out.